Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Consumer Protection | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Consumer Protection

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a flurry of consumer protection lawsuits in New York last week. At least four federal class actions were filed by the firm, three of which pursue claims under the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law; the suits are part of a string of cases accusing entertainment and hospitality companies of unlawfully adding booking, processing or convenience fees to online ticket sales during checkout. According to the complaints, the law requires all ancillary fees to be disclosed before the customer selects the ticket for purchase. Last week's defendants include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the Bronx Zoo and the Museum of Sex.

Internet & Social Media

January 16, 2024, 1:26 PM

nature of claim: /