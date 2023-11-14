Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Labor & Employment | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Mississippi on Monday. At least eight federal employment suits were filed, most of which allege discrimination on the basis of race, age or disability. Of note, the Town of New Houlka is accused of firing a Black officer for allowing civilians to ride in a patrol car even though white officers had done the same. Plus, Kenny Speed, an associate chief at a VA hospital in Jackson, is accused of making disparaging remarks on the basis of race and gender and keeping offensive photos on his computer, one of which depicted a noose, a Confederate flag and the phrase 'Southern Justice.' Six of the eight lawsuits were filed by Watson & Norris.

Mississippi

November 14, 2023, 1:41 PM

