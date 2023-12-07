Litigation Surge - Product Liability | General Motors | Law....

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | General Motors

General Motors was pummeled with lawsuits in Michigan last month as cases continue to pile up over defective batteries in Chevy Bolts. At least 16 federal lawsuits were filed in November; the suits, predominantly backed by the Premier Legal Center, are part of a wave of cases alleging that Chevy Bolt batteries are prone to melting or catching fire. The batteries were recalled in 2021 - so why the sudden surge? Earlier this year, GM announced that instead of replacing all batteries, it would first perform diagnostic testing to assess whether vehicle owners were eligible for a replacement, triggering a wave of litigation. Who's on defense? GM is represented by King & Spalding.

December 07, 2023

