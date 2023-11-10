Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Class Actions

Major retailers were pummeled with class actions last month. At least 44 federal class actions were filed in October against Fortune 500 retail and consumer goods companies, roughly 65 percent higher than the typical monthly average. Many cases stem from a recent FDA finding that over-the-counter cold and flu medications don't work for treating nasal congestion; other common allegations include wage-and-hour violations, misrepresentations of food items as preservative-free and failure to make websites accessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. Who's feeling the pressure? Some of the most commonly targeted defendants include Procter & Gamble, Costco, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and GlaxoSmithKline.

November 10, 2023, 12:59 PM

