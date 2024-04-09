Litigation Surge - Arizona | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Arizona | Securities

Securities litigation surged last month in Arizona. At least five securities suits were initiated in Arizona District Court. The claims vary: Electric truck company Nikola accuses social media personality David 'Heavy D' Sparks and attorney Cole Cannon of violating an asset purchase agreement by working with Nikola's founder and former CEO Trevor R. Milton, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2022. Plus, a derivative suit accuses ON Semiconductor of concealing supply chain issues and weak demand for silicon carbide diodes, and another derivative suit claims that pool supply company Leslie's failed to disclose that revenue growth had been artificially inflated by increased pool usage during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a company warning about potential product shortages.

Electric Vehicles

April 09, 2024, 2:08 PM

