Litigation Surge - New York | Vox Media | Law.com Radar

Vox Media was hit with a flurry of federal lawsuits in New York last month. At least three cases were filed in New York Southern District Court, two of which were brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographers who accuse Vox of displaying copyrighted photographs on their websites and social media accounts without authorization. Plus, a New York Philharmonic musician filed a defamation lawsuit over a recent Vulture article which led to his suspension; according to the complaint, the article falsely implies that the plaintiff put a date rape drug in the wine of another Philharmonic musician so that a third musician could sexually assault her. Vox Media has tapped Davis Wright Tremaine for defense.

June 18, 2024, 1:50 PM

