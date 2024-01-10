Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | Contract Litigation | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | Contract Litigation

There was a surge of contract litigation in Oklahoma Western District Court last month involving Paycom, an online payroll and HR platform. Three state actions launched by Paycom were removed to federal court by former employees who left to join competitor Paylocity; the suits pursue tortious interference with contract claims based on the former employees' alleged solicitation of Paycom clients. Paycom is represented by McAfee & Taft, while the former employees are represented by Conner & Winters.

Business Services

January 10, 2024, 1:03 PM

nature of claim: /