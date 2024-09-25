Litigation Surge - Securities | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched a swarm of enforcement actions on Tuesday. At least nine federal lawsuits were filed by the agency, most of which target former employees, managers and board members of merchant cash advance company MJ Capital Funding; the cases seek to hold the defendants accountable for their alleged role in facilitating a $200 million Ponzi scheme run by MJ Capital under the leadership of owner and CEO Johanna M. Garcia, who pled guilty to mail and wire fraud in July 2024. Plus, a former Foot Locker employee was hit with an insider trading lawsuit for allegedly short selling stock in advance of disappointing earnings announcements by the company in Q1 and Q2 2023.

Government

September 25, 2024, 1:09 PM