Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Law.com Radar detected a surge of patent lawsuits against major telecom companies last week in Texas. Seven cases were filed against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist. Nearly half the suits allege that iPhones sold by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile rely on Cobblestone Wireless' patented 3GPP carrier aggregation technology for wirelessly transmitting data, while two lawsuits claim that software in phones and tablets sold by T-Mobile infringe two patents owned by Headwater Research. Who's bringing the heat? More than half the suits were filed by the Los Angeles firm Russ August & Kabat in the Eastern District's Marshall Division.

August 29, 2023, 8:23 PM

