Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Delaware boutique firm Ashby & Geddes filed a swarm of patent lawsuits last week. The firm launched three cases in Delaware District Court, two of which were brought on behalf of DISH Technologies and Sling TV; the suits allege that streaming services offered through the virtual fitness platform BODi f/k/a Beachbody on Demand and the live sports platform fuboTV infringe several patents owned by the plaintiffs. Of note, DISH and Sling TV filed nearly identical lawsuits in Utah District Court three weeks ago against operators of adult entertainment websites like Pornhub, XVideos and XNXX. Ashby & Geddes' co-counsel in the Delaware cases is Baker Botts, which is also backing the Utah suits.

September 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

