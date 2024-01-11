Litigation Surge - Technology | Apple | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Technology | Apple

Apple was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits on Wednesday. At least three federal cases were initiated against the tech giant in Texas and Louisiana, including two employment discrimination suits. One suit was filed on behalf of a white Jewish woman who allegedly received disparate treatment based on her race and religion as well as for using 'she' and 'her' pronouns to refer to a non-binary coworker who identified as a cat. The other employment suit was brought on behalf of two Black employees who allegedly received discriminatory treatment, such as being forbidden from clocking in without a third party present; Ogletree Deakins has stepped in to defend Apple.

January 11, 2024, 12:53 PM

