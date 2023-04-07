Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Miller Shah LLP | La...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Miller Shah LLP

Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber filed a swarm of employment suits in California last month against Assurant subsidiary Field Asset Services, which offers property preservation and repair services. More than 50 federal employment cases were filed in March on behalf of janitorial and maintenance workers who were allegedly misclassified as independent contractors. The claims were initially brought as part of a class action in 2013, but the Ninth Circuit reversed class certification and summary judgment in 2022. So why the sudden surge? Because in Feb. 2023, the Ninth Circuit declined a petition for rehearing, giving the plaintiffs the green light to file individually.

April 07, 2023, 1:47 PM

