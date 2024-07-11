Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent

Patent litigation is heating up in New Jersey. At least 14 patent lawsuits were filed in June — slightly down from a spike of 25 cases in May, but still twice the typical monthly average for the Garden State and continuing a rising trend which dates back roughly 12 months. What's driving the trend? Major pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Esperion Therapeutics and Merck have launched a barrage of lawsuits seeking to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs. Go-to firms on the plaintiffs side include Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga, Gibbons PC and Saul Ewing.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 11, 2024, 1:06 PM