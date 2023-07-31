Litigation Surge - Ohio | Intellectual Property | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Intellectual Property

The NOCO Company, which sells automotive battery chargers, portable power devices and related accessories, filed a swarm of intellectual property lawsuits in Ohio last week. The company launched at least five federal cases accusing defendants of distributing NOCO's products as third-party resellers without authorization. Companies under fire include Petolam USA, RevAutopart.com, Net B Wholesale, VIPOutlet and UnbeatableSale.com. NOCO is represented by Kohrman Jackson & Krantz.

Automotive

July 31, 2023

