Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Liberty Mutual Insurance ...

There was a surge of class actions targeting Liberty Mutual last month. At least three federal class actions were initiated, two of which accuse the company of arbitrarily reducing medical reimbursements to physicians, chiropractors and athletic trainers in Washington based on a geographic database of charges. The other suit claims that the company violates Arizona law by refusing to stack coverage for uninsured motorist claims. Who got the work? Liberty Mutual is backed by Jaburg & Wilk, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson.

May 10, 2023, 1:49 PM

