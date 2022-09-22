Litigation Surge - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Securities

Recent corporate transactions spurred a wave of securities litigation in New York Southern District Court on Wednesday. At least nine cases were initiated, including several shareholder actions taking aim at merger-related proxy disclosures. Of note: Avalara, a provider of tax compliance software, is facing two lawsuits over its $8.4 billion acquisition by a Vista Equity Partners affiliate. Additionally, Signify Health, veterinary company Covetrus, and pest control giant Terminix are facing claims in connection with recent deal announcements. While merger strike suits are a routine aspect of large deals, the volume of litigation on Wednesday was more than double the typical daily case count.

Government

September 22, 2022, 1:30 PM