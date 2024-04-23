Litigation Surge - Privacy | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of privacy class actions in federal courts on Monday. Five cases were surfaced by the platform, two of which accuse companies of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing digital subscribers' identities and video-viewing history to Facebook; defendants include streaming company Plex and Augusta National Golf Club, host of the Masters Tournament. Plus, Amazon is accused of scanning warehouse employees' faces for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, and a suit against TJX claims that the company's embedding of pixel trackers in emails to obtain information about subscribers violates the Arizona Telephone, Utility and Communication Service Records Act.

Internet & Social Media

April 23, 2024, 1:42 PM

