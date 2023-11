Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | UPS

There was a surge of employment litigation against UPS last week in California. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated, all on behalf of hub workers in Oakland and Sacramento who were allegedly subjected to mistreatment and disparaging remarks from supervisors and co-workers based on their race or gender. All three lawsuits were filed by Varlack Legal Services; UPS is represented by Dinsmore & Shohl.

Transportation & Logistics

November 13, 2023, 1:12 PM

nature of claim: /