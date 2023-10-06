Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in Washington on Thursday. At least seven ERISA lawsuits were filed in Washington Western District Court, five of which were brought on behalf of Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators; the suits, backed by Reid Ballew Leahy & Holland, seek allegedly unpaid trust contributions from Iron Mountain, Republic Parking Northwest, Welch Foods, Kiewit Infrastructure and Venator Americas. Plus, a Starbucks employee who gave birth to twins alleges that the company cancelled her health benefits three months later and retroactively applied the cancellation to the month of birth in order to avoid covering health expenses for the babies.

