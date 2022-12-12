Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Class Actions | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Class Actions

Crypto businesses saw a flurry of lawsuits during the first full week of December. At least seven federal class actions targeting crypto companies and affiliates were surfaced by Law.com Radar last week, which is well above normal. While the claims vary, common issues include failing to register digital assets as securities, overstating a business's financial outlook and disguising paid endorsements as organic investments. Many celebrities and athletes involved in promoting crypto were sued last week, including Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Larry David, Jimmy Fallon, Paris Hilton and many others.

Cryptocurrency

December 12, 2022, 6:02 PM