Law.com Radar detected a surge of patent cases against major tech companies in Texas on Wednesday. Five suits were filed against technology businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, four of which were brought on behalf of Eire Og Innovations. The suits allege that processors used in businesses' servers, firewalls and Internet-of-Things solutions infringe four patents owned by the plaintiff; companies under fire include Cisco, Fortinet, IBM and Palo Alto Networks. Eire Og Innovations is represented by the BC Law Group.

April 04, 2024, 2:23 PM

