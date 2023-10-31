Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a swarm of privacy lawsuits in California last week. At least three federal privacy class actions were filed by the firm, one of which targets Google Cloud's AI-based customer service platform Contact Center AI; according to the complaint, Verizon customers' communications on the platform are shared with Google in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Also, Honda is accused of recording online 'chat' communications in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, and streaming platform MUBI was sued for allegedly sharing customers' viewing habits and other info with third parties like Meta Platforms through online tracking pixels in violation of the federal Video Privacy Protection Act.

October 31, 2023, 12:47 PM

