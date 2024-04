Litigation Surge - Insurance | California

Major insurers were swarmed with litigation in California last week. At least 25 federal lawsuits were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance companies, many of which challenge denials of long-term disability coverage. While insurance litigation is fairly routine in the Golden State, last week's volume sticks out at twice the typical weekly average.

April 09, 2024, 1:05 PM

