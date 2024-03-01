Litigation Surge - AI & Automation | OpenAI Inc. | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - AI & Automation | OpenAI Inc.

OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT, DALL-E and other AI applications, was hit with a swarm of federal cases in February. At least three federal lawsuits were filed, including two copyright cases in New York Southern District Court; the suits, brought by Loevy & Loevy on behalf of AlterNet Media, Raw Story Media and The Intercept, are part of a wave of litigation accusing OpenAI of misappropriating articles and other copyrighted materials to train large language models. Similarly, a case in California Northern District Court contends that OpenAI's scraping of individuals' private information from the internet violates state and federal privacy laws; the suit is backed by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Office of Paul C. Whalen.

AI & Automation

March 01, 2024, 1:20 PM

nature of claim: /