Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Securities | Law.com Rada...

Securities class actions surged on Wednesday in federal courts. At least five class actions were launched in California, Illinois, Michigan and New York. The suits vary: General Motors and subsidiary Cruise, a self-driving car developer, were sued for allegedly concealing airbag defects which led to a pause in Cruise's operations. Also, B. Riley Financial was sued after Brian Kahn, whose buyout of Franchise Group was financed by B. Riley, was implicated in a $300 million fraud scheme, and agricultural giant Archer Daniels Midland is accused of concealing a profit decline in its flavor and ingredients segment. Plus, British American Tobacco was sued for allegedly concealing a revenue drop based on shifting consumption patterns and the ending of the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 25, 2024, 1:33 PM

