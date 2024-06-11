Litigation Surge - Government | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation involving federal government agencies in Texas last month. The platform surfaced 32 cases filed by or against government entities on Radar's sector watchlist, nearly twice the typical monthly average. The claims vary: Two suits challenge new caps on administrative fees charged by Medicare and Medicaid brokers, while another pair of lawsuits seeks to enjoin a new Department of Labor rule imposing fiduciary duties for one-time annuity sales under ERISA. Plus, a new Title IX rule which defines 'sex discrimination' to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity triggered a lawsuit by the Carroll Independent School District.

Government

June 11, 2024, 1:55 PM

nature of claim: /