Litigation Trend - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Securities

Securities litigation is trending upward in Delaware. At least 24 securities suits were filed in Delaware District Court last month, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by over 50 percent from the previous 12-month average. More than half the suits were brought by shareholders seeking to block proposed mergers and acquisitions, including ExxonMobil's $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, AbbVie's $8.7 billion acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics and Alaska Airlines' $1.9 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines. The most active firms backing shareholders include Acocelli Law, Long Law and Rigrodsky Law.

Delaware

February 08, 2024, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /