Litigation Trend - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Securities litigation is trending upward in Delaware. At least 26 federal securities cases were filed in November - a slight dip from the previous month, but still well above the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have shot up by almost 50 percent. More than half the suits challenge proposed mergers and acquisitions; deals under fire last month include Cisco's acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb's purchase of Mirati Technologies for $4.8 billion and Amphenol's acquisition of PCTEL for $140 million. Most of the suits are backed by Long Law.

December 07, 2023, 2:47 PM

