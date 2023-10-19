Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | T-Mobile | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | T-Mobile

T-Mobile was hit with a flurry of COVID-19-related employment lawsuits last week. At least three federal cases were filed against the telecom giant in Michigan and South Carolina; two suits accuse the company of wrongfully denying requests for religious exemptions from vaccine mandates, while another was brought on behalf of an immunocompromised employee who was allegedly denied an accommodation to work from home during the pandemic. The suits are backed by Hunt Law, Hurwitz Law and the Wigger Law Firm.

Telecommunications

October 19, 2023, 1:35 PM

