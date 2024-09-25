Litigation Surge - California | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a flurry of enforcement actions last week in California. At least three federal lawsuits were filed by the agency in the Golden State, two of which target entities in the cryptocurrency sector. For instance, Rari Capital is accused of engaging as an unregistered broker in connection with the operation of two blockchain-based investment pools and making false statements to investors, including misrepresentations about the functionality of its automated asset-rebalancing tool 'Yield Aggregator.' Plus, several unidentified individuals are accused of fraudulently pursuing romantic relationships through social media in order to gain victims' trust and induce them to transfer crypto assets, a scheme known as 'pig butchering.'

September 25, 2024, 2:35 PM