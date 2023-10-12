Litigation Surge - Health Care | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Health Care | Patent

Patent litigation surged in the health care industry last month. At least six patent lawsuits were filed against health care and health technology companies including CVS, Philips, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker and Medtronic. Of note, a lawsuit over mobile-ordering technology was filed against CVS by Tiare Technology, a serial litigant which has filed waves of identical lawsuits against other companies. Plus, New Amsterdam LLC claims that Medtronic's SINUVA sinus implants infringe a patent for 'bioabsorbable plugs containing drugs,' and the University of South Florida sued Stryker over augmented reality technology used for sinus surgery.

Health Care

October 12, 2023, 1:30 PM

nature of claim: /