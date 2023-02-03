Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | The Walt Disney Company | Law....

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | The Walt Disney Company

Disney was hit with a flurry of COVID-related lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were initiated in January, including a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a van driver contracted COVID-19 and died while working on the set of 'American Horror Story' because his van lacked a 'spit shield.' While that lawsuit accuses Disney of doing too little, the other suits accuse Disney of doing too much by forcing employees to wear masks and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of sincerely held religious objections. Shutts & Bowen is defending Disney in one of the employment matters.

February 03, 2023