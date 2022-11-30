Litigation Surge - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Trademark

There was a flurry of trademark litigation last week in California federal courts. At least 26 cases were filed - more than twice the typical weekly average. Most cases were brought on behalf of GS Holistic, a smoking accessory company which has targeted smoke shops throughout the country in recent months over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. Also of note: Patagonia accused Gap of selling fleece jackets which copy the logo and pocket design from Patagonia's clothing. Patagonia is represented by the Verso Law Group, a San Francisco-based IP firm.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 30, 2022, 5:15 PM