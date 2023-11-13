Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Mr. Cooper Group | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper f/k/a Nationstar, one of the country's largest mortgage servicers, was hit with a swarm of class actions in Texas last week following an Oct. 31 cyberattack. At least three federal class actions were filed in the Lone Star State on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised; the attack caused the company to shut down its systems for days, disrupting loan payments and other transactions for millions of customers. Law.com Radar detected two similar state actions last week in Missouri and Nevada. Who's bringing the heat? All three Texas suits were brought by the Dallas-based Kendall Law Group; other firms backing the plaintiffs include Milberg, Kopelowitz Ostrow and the Srourian Law Firm.

