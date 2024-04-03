Litigation Surge - Nevada | Product Liability | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Nevada | Product Liability

Product liability cases surged in Nevada last week. At least six lawsuits were initiated in Nevada District Court; two were brought on behalf of individuals who were allegedly burned by exploding pressure cookers designed by kitchenware company Instant Brands, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2023. Plus, a patron of Trump International Hotel Las Vegas alleges that he suffered injuries when an elevator dropped several floors; the hotel is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 03, 2024, 12:33 PM

nature of claim: /