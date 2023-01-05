Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Apple | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Apple

Apple saw an uptick in class action litigation last month. The company was hit with four federal class actions in December, primarily over product-related claims. For instance, one suit alleges that Apple AirTags allow stalkers to gather real-time info about victims' locations, while another suit claims that the Apple Watch doesn't give accurate blood oxygen readings to people of color. Apple was also accused of deceptively selling new iPhones without a charger, requiring consumers to purchase chargers separately at marked-up prices. Half the suits are backed by the consumer class action firm Sheehan & Associates.

January 05, 2023, 6:36 PM