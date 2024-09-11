Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opp...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched a cluster of enforcement actions on Tuesday. At least four federal lawsuits were filed by the agency, all alleging employment discrimination. Berry Global Group is accused of improperly firing an employee with depression after she failed to obtain a doctor's note, and Hospital Housekeeping Systems was sued for allegedly exploiting a minor slip-and-fall incident at work to terminate an employee with blindness and developmental disabilities. Plus, trailer manufacturer Wabash National is accused of refusing to grant an assembly line worker's request to move to an administrative role during her pregnancy, and Helia Healthcare of Salem was sued for allegedly denying an employee's request for medical leave to obtain ankle surgery.

Government

September 11, 2024, 12:02 PM