Litigation Surge - Starbucks | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Starbucks

Starbucks was hit with a trio of federal lawsuits last week in California, Florida and Washington. One suit accuses the company of stealing the idea for coffee-flavored lip balm from Balmuccino LLC after a meeting set up by CEO Howard Schultz and television star and Senate candidate 'Dr. Oz.' Starbucks was also sued for patent infringement based on its mobile app, while an ADA class action accuses the company of discriminating against lactose-intolerant consumers by charging extra for non-dairy milk alternatives.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 24, 2022, 4:09 PM