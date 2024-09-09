Litigation Surge - Trademark | Alston & Bird | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Alston & Bird

Alston & Bird launched a storm of trademark litigation in August. At least 10 trademark lawsuits were brought by the firm, five times higher than the typical monthly average. Eight of the suits were brought on behalf of 'Electrolit' beverage distributors Sueros & Bebidas Rehidratantes and CAB Enterprises to enjoin companies from distributing Electrolit as unauthorized third-party resellers; according to the complaints, the beverages resold by the defendants are materially different from the plaintiffs' beverages because the defendants' beverages include different ingredients and make false claims about caloric content, medical benefits and other product features material to consumers. The other two lawsuits pursue similar claims on behalf of pet supplement company Nutramax.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2024, 2:41 PM