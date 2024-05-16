Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a wave of class actions in federal courts last month, primarily in California. At least 13 federal class actions were filed, well above the typical monthly average. More than half the suits accuse companies of sending unsolicited phone calls and text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act; two of those cases also pursue claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, also known as Florida's 'mini-TCPA.'

May 16, 2024, 2:42 PM

