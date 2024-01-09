Litigation Surge - California | Trade Secrets | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - California | Trade Secrets

Trade secrets litigation surged in California last month. At least 15 federal trade secrets lawsuits were filed, most of which accuse former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to either assist them in their new roles with competing businesses or to help them form their own competing companies. Plaintiffs include AbbVie, Agilent Technologies, Movement Mortgage, Paylocity and Pray Inc. While trade secrets litigation is fairly routine in the Golden State, last month's volume sticks out at over twice the typical monthly average.

January 09, 2024, 1:14 PM

