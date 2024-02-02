Litigation Trend - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Florida

Personal injury lawsuits targeting major hospitality and tourism companies are trending upward in Florida, according to Law.com Radar. At least 49 federal cases were initiated in January against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, continuing a rising trend which dates back at least 12 months. In the year preceding the trend period, roughly 13 cases were initiated per month; that number has tripled to 39 cases per month during the trend period. The vast majority of suits target major cruise lines including Carnival and Royal Caribbean. Who's bringing the heat? Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman, Gerson & Schwartz and Aronfeld Trial Lawyers are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2024, 12:15 PM

