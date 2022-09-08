Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Andersons | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Andersons

It's been a busy week of contract litigation for The Andersons, an agribusiness company headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. Lawyers at Faegre Drinker and Wyatt Tarrant & Combs removed nine lawsuits against the company to Kentucky federal courts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The suits arise from The Andersons' oral agreement to coordinate shipments of the plaintiffs' corn, wheat and soybeans. The Andersons allegedly induced the plaintiffs to sign 'Customer Flex Agreements' for the purported purpose of memorializing the earlier agreements, but which actually locked the plaintiffs into futures contracts, allowing The Andersons to hedge against the risk of inflation. Who's leading the charge? Mattingly Simms and Grant Rose & Pumphrey have been the plaintiffs' go-to counsel.

Agriculture

September 08, 2022, 7:20 PM