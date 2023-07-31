Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher

Consumer class action firm Bursor & Fisher launched a barrage of privacy lawsuits last week. At least four federal class actions were filed in Massachusetts and New York, two of which accuse mobile app companies of tracking consumers' real-world locations through software embedded in third-party apps such as the Uber app, then selling that data to third parties in violation of the Massachusetts Unfair and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Also, PepsiCo warehouse workers who are required to use Honeywell headsets while filling warehouse orders allege that PepsiCo's collection and storage of their voiceprints violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Internet & Social Media

July 31, 2023, 2:35 PM

