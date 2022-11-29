Litigation Surge - Technology | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of litigation in Texas last week against some of the nation's largest technology businesses. More than 10 federal cases were initiated in Texas this past week against Fortune 500 tech companies, twice the typical weekly average. While the suits vary, a handful of cases assert patent infringement claims against PayPal, Meta Platforms, IBM and Google in connection with electronic payment systems, mobile app interfaces, blockchain technology and smart home devices.

