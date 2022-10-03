Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Privacy

Law.com Radar surfaced a major blitz of privacy class actions last month, with internet, media, retail, banking and health care companies all finding themselves in the crosshairs. More than 60 privacy cases were flagged by Radar in September, a volume that's about four times the typical monthly average. Notably, claims are no longer focused solely on the conduct of major technology companies: Digital privacy concerns are now driving litigation against a much wider array of defendants. Recent privacy suits target Bank of America, ESPN, Michael's Stores, the National Football League and Walmart.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2022, 2:15 PM