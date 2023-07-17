Litigation Surge - Gig Economy | Uber | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Gig Economy | Uber

Uber was hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week as cases begin to pile up over claims of sexual assault. At least 10 federal lawsuits were initiated, most of which were brought on behalf of passengers who were allegedly assaulted by drivers. According to the suits, Uber puts passengers in danger by refusing to report sexual assault to law enforcement and by failing to implement adequate screening mechanisms for drivers, such as fingerprinting. Four identical lawsuits were filed the previous week. Who's bringing the heat? Half the suits filed last week were brought by Peiffer Wolf; other firms leading the charge include Meyer Wilson, Childers Schlueter & Smith and the Holland Law Firm.

July 17, 2023

