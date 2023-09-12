Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | Oklahoma | Law....

Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | Oklahoma

Major health insurers were hit with a flurry of lawsuits in Oklahoma last month, most of which were brought on behalf of the Muscogee Nation and Cherokee Nation. At least five federal lawsuits were initiated against Fortune 500 health insurance companies; four of the five cases accuse CVS and OptumRX of systemically refusing to reimburse tribal members for prescription medications through the use of '100% Patient Pay' schemes and punitive discount and clawback programs in violation of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act of 1976. The plaintiffs are backed by Whitten Burrage and Nix Patterson, while OptumRX is represented by Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom; counsel have not yet appeared for CVS.

Health & Life Insurance

September 12, 2023, 2:14 PM

nature of claim: /