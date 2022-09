New Suit

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court against the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The suit, brought on behalf of 8430 Baltimore Avenue LLC, challenges the defendant's intention to condemn the construction site of an eight-story student housing project. The case is 1:22-cv-02275, 8430 Baltimore Avenue, LLC v. Maryland Department Of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Real Estate

September 08, 2022, 7:22 PM