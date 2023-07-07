Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by McGuireWoods on behalf of 84 Lumber Company, seeks to recover punitive damages from Selective's refusal to indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-01236, 84 Lumber Company v. Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 1:24 PM

Plaintiffs

84 Lumber Company

Plaintiffs

McGuireWoods

defendants

Selective Insurance Company Of America

Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast

Jz Construction, Inc.

Lariat Construction, Inc.

Lion Construction Management, LLC

Lion Construction, LLC

Luis Soto-Perez

Platinum Contractor Corp.

Streamline Commercial Construction, LLC

Streamline Commercial Development, LLC

Streamline Construction Management, LLC

Streamline Partners, LLC

Streamline Property Management, LLC

Streamline Residential Construction, LLC

Streamline Solutions, LLC

US Capital Investments 22, LLC

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute