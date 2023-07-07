Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by McGuireWoods on behalf of 84 Lumber Company, seeks to recover punitive damages from Selective's refusal to indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-01236, 84 Lumber Company v. Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast et al.
Insurance
July 07, 2023, 1:24 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Selective Insurance Company Of America
- Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast
- Jz Construction, Inc.
- Lariat Construction, Inc.
- Lion Construction Management, LLC
- Lion Construction, LLC
- Luis Soto-Perez
- Platinum Contractor Corp.
- Streamline Commercial Construction, LLC
- Streamline Commercial Development, LLC
- Streamline Construction Management, LLC
- Streamline Partners, LLC
- Streamline Property Management, LLC
- Streamline Residential Construction, LLC
- Streamline Solutions, LLC
- US Capital Investments 22, LLC
defendant counsels
- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute